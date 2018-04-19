Home > Gist > Metro >

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict N 5,000 option of fine.

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced an 18-year-old businessman, Ayuba Danfulani, to two months imprisonment for being in possession of stolen property.

Danfulani, of Jabi Motor Park, Abuja, was convicted on a count charge of possession of stolen item.

The convict pleaded guilty to the offence, and begged the court for leniency.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Zannan Dalhatu, had told the court that Danfulani was arrested by a police patrol team, led by Insp. Abu Muhammed, in Utako Abuja, on April 14.

On the same date, Danfulani was arrested  in possession of iron rods.

“During police investigation, he confessed to the crime of being in possession of stolen item,’’ Dalhatu said.

He said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 319 of the Penal Code.

