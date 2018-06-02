Man arrested for defiling 11-yr-old niece

news

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Ifeanyi Adieme for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old niece who was handed over to him by her parents, to help care for his three children.

The Nation reports that the victim who attends Iba Estate Primary School, Ojo, Lagos, opened up to one of the coordinators of her church’s children section on May 20, 2018.

She revealed how she had been subjected to sexual abuse and defilement by Adieme .

ALSO READ: 20-yr-old man jailed 10 years for raping niece

According to the reports, the pastor of the church reported the case to Iba Police Station, after medical examinations from Igando General Hospital confirmed that the girl had been abused .

Adieme, who runs a frozen food retail shop and lost his wife in January, was subsequently arrested.

The young girl revealed that the abuse began at about 10 pm on a Friday night after the suspect's kids had gone to bed.

She said: “He called me into his room When I entered he brought out his private part.

"I screamed and made to leave the room, he dragged me back and warned me not to make a noise. He asked me to kneel down and began to lick. I told him I can’t do that. He hit me on the head and said that he will beat me if I don’t do it.

"I started doing it; he held my head and was pushing it into my mouth. When something started coming out, I tried to withdraw but he said I should continue to lick it.

"Another night, I wanted to go and sleep he called me back. He pulled all my cloth and asked me to lie down on the bed. Then he started doing it. He said that if I tell anybody that he will kill me.”

Following confrontation by the DPO, Gbenga Ogunsakin, Adieme reportedly fell on his knees and begged for mercy.

He blamed the devil for his evil actions, adding that it might be a curse placed on him by his wife's relatives.

The Nation reports that the case has been transferred to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Chike Oti, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect will soon face the law.

Uncle pours acid on niece who ended their sexual relationship

Some youths in Agulu, Anambra State, have apprehended a man, Samuel Onyekwelu, who reportedly poured acid on his niece, Chinyere Okeke.

Many online news platform gathered that the uncle also attacked Chinedu Anagor, who had planned to marry her in June 2018.

Anagor was riding on a motorcycle with wife-to-be on Friday, May 18, 2018, when a jealous uncle attacked them both.

According to more reports, a spiritual cleansing was held for Samuel Onyekwelu and his niece in the year 2017, but it had failed to put an end to the taboo.

The illicit relationship started experiencing threats after Okeke fell in love with another man, Chinedu Anagor.

Both have been taken to a hospital for treatment following the attack while a mob surrendered the attacker to the police.

ALSO READ: Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife

Images circulating social media has revealed nasty body injuries to the victims who appeared badly disfigured.