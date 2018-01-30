Man arraigned for allegedly stealing phone

news

A 27-year-old man, Olanrewaju Olaadura, was on Tuesday docked before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a mobile phone worth N57, 000.

Olaadura, who has no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told court that the accused allegedly stole the phone from one Adekunle Sabitu on Jan. 20 at Ketu Bus Stop in Ketu, near Lagos.

Ihiehie said that Sabitu reported the theft at the Alapere Police Station on the same date.

He told court that Sabitu was in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. at ketu when the accused snatched the phone from him through the window of the bus and ran away.

He said that some onlookers pursued the accused until he was caught but that Olaadura had allegedly given the phone to an unknown person.

The prosecutor reminded the court that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 stipulates two years jail term for conspiracy.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties, one of whom must be a parent of the accused.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until March 15 for hearing.