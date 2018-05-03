Man appears in court for alleged N6,000 kerosene theft

news

A 22-year-old man, Kefas Ayuba, on Thursday, appeared before a Karu Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing kerosene worth N6,000.

Ayuba, who resides at Karu, Abuja, is facing a two-count-charge of criminal trespass and theft.

The prosecutor, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that one Ismaila Adams of Corner Shop, Karu in Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, on April 14.

Ochayi said the complainant alleged that the defendant trespassed into his shop at the above mentioned address and stole his 25 litres of kerosene, valued N6,000.

He added that during police investigation, the defendant did not admit to have stolen the said kerosene but it was discovered that he had sold it to one Muntari Abubakar for N3,500.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Ayuba, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Hassan Ishaq, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case to June 11 for hearing.