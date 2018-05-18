Man allegedly steals N9, 500 drinks, gets N50,000 bail

Home > Gist > Metro >

The prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the crime at a complex located on Bambee Street in Itoga area of Badagry.

 A 27-year-old unemployed man, Damilare Adeyanju, who stole four cartons of canned Origin soft drinks valued at N9,500, was on Friday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos State.

The accused, whose address is unknown, is charged with stealing.

He said the items belonged to the complainant, Mrs Tolani Adenugba.

“The back door of the shop was open; so, he sneaked in and carried the packs of drinks, but was caught while trying to board a bike,” Ikem said.

He said the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Adeyanju, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Jimoh Adefioye, granted the accused a bail of N50,000 and a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 28 for further hearing.

