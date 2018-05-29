Male hair stylist locked in jail for looking like a girl

Home > Gist > Metro >

The police arrested a hair stylist who had an appointment with a client because he was perceived to be gay.

  • Published:
A hair stylist had a bitter experience with policemen in Lagos.

(Instagram/Idowu Oluwatosin Olakunle)
A hair stylist, Idowu Oluwatosin Olakunle, has shared a painful experience in the hands of some policemen who locked him up for looking like a girl.

Olakunle, who shared a picture of a cell had a problem with the law officers as indicated in a post displayed via his IG profile on Monday, May 28, 2018.

The policemen had interrupted his journey to Ogudu, Lagos, based on an allegation suggesting that he is a homosexual.

A picture captured from a police cell was shared via Idowu Oluwatosin Olakunle's Instagram on Monday, May 28, 2018.

(Instagram/Idowu Oluwatosin Olakunle)

 

This ensured his arrest and a disruption of a plan to visit a client who needed a hairdo.

"THE MAN THAT ARRESTED ME... So this morning by 9am, I was on my way to style someone at Ogudu.

"I entered a public transport and was stopped by a guy at Ojota who asked me to introduced myself I asked why he said his police, they asked for my ID card I showed them.

"Then he said I look like a girl and that was it they started yelling and calling me names then they took me and put me in their bus, took me all the way from Ojota to IWAYA POLICE POST then I asked what my offence was, they said I look like GAY, INDECENT ACT and I'm too SLIM.

"I was locked up from 9am - 4pm before they release me. Please since when did been slim become an offence in LAGOS.

"I was unjustly maltreated today by the POLICE and I demand justice," Idowu Oluwatosin Olakunle wrote.

ALSO READ: Policemen almost kill youth accused of doing "Yahoo"

Police corporal arrested for killing bus driver in Ekiti state play

Policemen are captured beating up a man in public.

(Lifted Elvis)

 

His texts bore a feeling of anger which found fire following an encounter with officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

