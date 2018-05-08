Maid arrested for breaking the head of her boss who tried to rape her

news

A Ugandan lady was reportedly arrested and handcuffed by the police in Uganda after she allegedly broke her boss’ head when he tried to forcibly have sex with her.

According to reports, the young lady only identified as Nakayanja Rashidah reached for a stone with which she hit the unnamed boss’ head.

The alleged rapist reportedly incurred a life-threatening injury and bled profusely.

Apparently, the incident was reported to the police and the alleged rape victim has rather become an assault perpetrator to her rape perpetrator.

When taken to the police station, the lady cried loudly like a baby asking for forgiveness while she remained handcuffed.

It is not clear yet what has become of the case, but it seems the police are more interested in the assault on the said boss than the alleged rape that was attempted of the lady.

