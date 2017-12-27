Home > Gist > Metro >

Love By Force :  Man attacks girlfriend for attempting to leave him

Aisha Dikko, 21, is presently recovering at a General hospital, kurfi, in Katsina state following an attack by boyfriend.

Aisha who was rescued by a good Samaritan was left for the dead by her boyfriend, Abubakar Sule (23).

Dikko was reported to have been tricked into a bush at Tamawa village in the Kurfi Local Government Area of kaduna by her boyfriend of five years, who allegedly slashed her throat with a knife and left her believing she's dead.

The alleged notorious boyfriend, Sule, who is currently in the police custody admitted that he is guilty of the charges, claiming that he attacked her because she was planning to marry another man.

However, Sule is expected to be charged to the court very soon based on the allegations against him. Reports from THE PUNCH states that the state Commissioner of Police, Beseng Gwana, confirmed the incident, while declaring that Sule would be charged to court soon.

He said, “the Suspect abandoned the lady in the bush thinking that she was dead, but the victim was later found by a Good Samaritan and was rushed to the General Hospital , Kurfi.

"The suspect was traced and apprehended. He confessed to have committed the crime out of jealousy, because the victim had been betrothed to another man.

Article by Afeez Adenowo

