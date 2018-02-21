Losing phone to SIM card hackers can cost loss of savings

news

A six-man gang who specialize in the theft of mobile phones have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspects reportedly deliver SIM cards obtained from their heist to hackers who have developed a technique for making away with the savings of their victims.

While parading the men, state police commissioner, Mr. Imohimi Edgal stated that they are able to carry out the theft using an application which gives them access to their victim's bank account.

Their exploits came to a halt following an a recent operation in the suburban town of Egbeda, where a lady identified as Yinka was robbed of her mobile.

According to reports, he found out that a sum of N1, 153,000, had been removed from her bank account after inserting her SIM in a new device.

This inspired an investigation that ensured the capture of the suspects.

One of the suspects, Muritala Mohammed, aged 28 years old, was described as one who had engaged in the act of stealing since his time in secondary school.

“My first hit was N20k. All the SIMs that I have worked on should be up to 47”, Muhammed who dropped out of the Ojo High Secondary School, Lagos, while still in class SS2 told reporters.

The police are packing heat for Yahoo boys

Fifteen Yahoo Boys have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). They were apprehended on Saturday, February 3, 2018 in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The suspects aged between 18 to 24, were nabbed based on offences bordering on obtaining by false pretence, lottery scam and love scam.

Among the group involves a list of youths who apply fetish procedure to hypnotize their victims.

Local media reported that some of the suspects were arrested at the residence of their leader, Adesanya R. Olaoluwa. The latter is reportedly under surveillance by the EFCC.

Items recovered from the fraudsters include "coffins, calabashes, gourds, laptops, phones bearing scanned forged documents, six exotic cars, charms and SIM cards."