London-used phones can land you in jail

Buying a London-used phone can earn one a ticket to a prison in some listed countries, a police rep Tunji Disu has warned.

Visiting countries such as the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and South Africa, may get one arrested if in possession of a London-used phone.

Visiting countries such as the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and South Africa, may get one arrested if in possession of a London-used phone.

A London-used phone can land you in jail if you are visiting countries like the United Kingdom, USA, Germany,  and South Africa.

Tunji Disu, an officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), confirmed this in a tweet shared on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Accoding to Disu, most of the used phones shipped down from the UK have been reported stolen and declared as materials promoting fraud.

"You may go to jail if you take your 'London used phones' (second hand phones) to Uk, US, Germany, South Africa, etc, as most of the 'London used phones' have been flagged off as robbed, stolen or been used for fraud.

"We confirm recoveries of such phones in Lagos. Be warned!," writes the police rep.

 

The NPF wants some accolades

A Chief Police Superintendent, Dolapo Badmus, believes the officers of the Nigeria Police Force deserve some accolades.

She expressed this in an interview post shared on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

In celebration of Workers' Day and Charles Okocha's "Accolade Challenge", she presented her audience with the video below:

 

