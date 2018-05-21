Home > Gist > Metro >

Liverpool fan tries to hijack car with toy gun in Lagos

Not So Smart Liverpool fan tries to hijack car with toy gun

An attempt to hijack a vehicle with a toy gun has landed two youngsters in police net. The RRS confirmed the development in a statement.

  • Published:
Liverpool fan tries to hijack car with toy gun play

Two suspected robbers were nabbed with a toy gun following a failed attempt in Ketu.

(Twitter/Lagos Rapid Response Squad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police have arrested two youngsters who reportedly tried to snatch a vehicle with a toy gun in Ketu, Lagos.

One of the pair who wore a Liverpool FC jersey wore a sober look as his hands stayed out of sight as a result of being handcuffed.

Liverpool fan tries to hijack car with toy gun play

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi.

(The News Nigeria)

 

A police statement confirming this was shared via the state command's Twitter handle on Monday, May 21, 2018.

"These two knuckleheads were caught by the Police this morning around Ketu bus stop trying to hijack a vehicle from the driver with a toy gun," a statement reads.

ALSO READ: Man suspected of theft forced to eat raw pepper

Farmer can't remove stolen bag of maize from his head

In Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, a farmer, Frank Japhet, has been caught up in a struggle to remove a stolen bag of maize from his head.

Japhet, who is 23 years old, reportedly stole the cereal from a woman on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Farmer can't remove stolen bag of maize from his head play Farmer can't remove stolen bag of maize from his head (Twitter)

 

Residents of the community where the incident occurred suspect African juju as a reason for the bizarre event, explains Pulse Kenya.

On Twitter, a user named Dominic Chimhavi, confirmed that the Japhet returned to the woman in order to have the bag detached from his head.

"The thief going to the farmer to have the bag removed from his head," Chimhavi wrote.

 

This was after he had surrendered himself to the police who escorted him to the residence of the maize owner.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Alex Ex-BBN star claims Snapchat account was hacked after 'after sex'...bullet
2 Cursed 55-yr-old pastor flogged for abducting, impregnating 10-yr-oldbullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down from his head
Sincere Gratitude Lady robbed on Eko Bridge thanks Naija government for poor security
Under-resourced? Ghana Police use catapult to catch thief who hid up a tree
At All-At All Thief decides to rape lady who had only N100 at home
Instant Karma Bike thief hits head on concrete during escape, dies
Hot In Here Man suspected of theft forced to eat raw pepper
Record Breaker Samsung phone thief has stolen 1,200 devices at Lagos bus-stops
Fast guy No Be Thief Man declared wanted after posing as a friend of groom, robbing wedding guests
Joy & Pain Thief paraded naked, but a nice mob lets him enjoy some music

Metro

Graphic Content
Murder Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing her
2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
In Lagos 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
“I am a man, there is no law on morality" -Phone sex Headmaster boasts
Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts after phone sex with student
Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape
In Jos Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape