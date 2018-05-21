Liverpool fan tries to hijack car with toy gun in Lagos

news

The police have arrested two youngsters who reportedly tried to snatch a vehicle with a toy gun in Ketu, Lagos.

One of the pair who wore a Liverpool FC jersey wore a sober look as his hands stayed out of sight as a result of being handcuffed.

A police statement confirming this was shared via the state command's Twitter handle on Monday, May 21, 2018.

"These two knuckleheads were caught by the Police this morning around Ketu bus stop trying to hijack a vehicle from the driver with a toy gun," a statement reads.

