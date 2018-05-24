Lipton kicks off ‘Don’t Just Think, Do’ campaign in mosques

news

Lipton, Nigeria's leading tea brand, has kicked off the third edition of the ‘Don’t Just Think, Do’ campaign, an initiative to encourage Nigerians to commit towards selfless acts during the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

With several mosque activations launched across cities in Lagos and Kano states, Lipton is successfully building on the ‘Do More Cities Tour’ executed last year in Oshogbo, Kwara, Abuja, Nasarawa, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Yola, Bauchi, Maiduguri amongst others - with the objective to promote love and care in local communities.

Speaking on the campaign, the brand manager, Lipton Nigeria, Damilola Dania said, "We owe it to one another by going beyond the norm in order to spread love and show care to people all around us. We understand that Ramadan is meant for the Muslim community, but the reason for the celebration represents a personal mission to help the needy, say a prayer for the weak and defenseless, and actually take action on the good deeds that we all think about - which Lipton is asking that we go out and do in any way we can”.

The third edition of the campaign will focus on providing support for widows across the country, as Lipton will be empowering over 1000 widows during this period with grants and care packs.

''We want to say a big thank you to Lipton for this thoughtful treat, may Allah in this holy month of Ramadan increase and bless you in all your endeavors and lead you to the path of continued success and prosperity,” says the Imam of Lagos state secretariat mosque, Abdul-Gafar Abdul-Hakeem during the mosque activation at the Alausa Central Mosque, Ikeja, Lagos.

Lipton started the campaign in 2016 with ‘Think Less Do More’, rewarding people in various communities and commending them for their good deeds and commitment to serving humanity.

This is a featured post.