Lighting Africa Nigeria :  Let your loved ones shine

Lighting Africa Nigeria Let your loved ones shine

The best part of the gift is that the natural sunlight is all one needs to charge it, and its shine is so bright that the lucky recipients will be so thrilled by it.

When the grey sky parts open to let the bright shining sun through, the world is happy.

That’s because the sun is a symbol of hope, a new dawn and a fresh start. Little wonder why, in the spirit of the season, Lighting Africa Nigeria is making it possible for you to add a shine to the lives of your loved ones with the gift of the sun, just like Asemo.

Asemo packed his things into the car, knowing it was going to be a long drive to his home town, and the sooner he hit the road, the earlier he would get there. In his trunk were the many food items for every member of his large family. It is always a big feast when he goes home every end-of-year. Everyone in his hometown knows his family goes all out with their end-of-year festivities.

This time around, he has a pleasant addition. Sitting pretty on the passenger seat of his car is a carton of solar lamps. He is known to bring good things from the city, but this is the best he has ever brought. A solar lamp will make a wonderful gift to his loved ones… it is the gift of the sun. Apart from being easy to use, it is easy to carry around and lasts for a very long time. The best part of the gift is that the natural sunlight is all one needs to charge it, and its shine is so bright that the lucky recipients will be so thrilled by it. Moreover these solar lamps are quality verified for the Lighting Africa Programme, a joint initiative of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the World Bank. What a show of love by Asemo…but that’s what season is all about.

You too can show some love, and let your loved ones shine…. literally!

Visit https://goo.gl/B96Wch to get your solar lamps today!

