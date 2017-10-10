LG tax collectors in trouble for causing death of widow

The family of a 38-year-old widow in Ondo State, Mrs. Toyin Adelanke, has been thrown into mourning and confusion following the death of the petty trader in the hands of tax officials from the Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph reports that Ijiyemi, a hairdresser, slumped and died during a tussle with the tax collectors who trying to seize her television for failure to pay her TV tax.

Speaking on the death of her daughter, the deceased's 89-year-old mother, Mrs. Abike Ijiyemi, said that her daughter had informed her she was going to prepare her meal when she met her untimely death in the hands of the revenue collectors.

“In the morning of the day she was killed, she called me and said that she had bought some foodstuffs for me. She promised to bring them to me at Idanre the second day.

Instead of coming to fulfill her promise, it was the announcement of her death they brought to me. My daughter was a widow. Her husband died four years ago. She has been single-handedly taking care of their only child since then.

She was the one who sponsored the education of their 24-year-old son up to the Gateway Polytechnic in Ogun State. She was the person taking care of me and paying my debts," the bereaved mother said.

It was learned that when the tax collectors could not get the money they demanded from Ijiyemi, the wanted to take away her television set but she would not accept that and began dragging with them.

In the process, she fell down and hit her head on the concrete floor but the local government officials were said to have abandoned her and took the television set to their vehicle and left without attending to the woman.

The woman could not survive the fall and died before any help could be rendered to her and her remains were deposited at the morgue of the State Specialist Hospital, Akure.

The matter was reported at the Police B Division, Oke-Aro and the police swiftly moved and arrested the suspects who are now in police custody.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], Femi Joseph, two revenue collectors from the Akure South Local Government Area have been arrested in connection with the death of Ijiyemi.

“We have arrested the two suspects and they are in our custody; we are still looking for some others. We don’t want to speak much about it, but everybody should rest assure that none of the culprits will be shielded; nobody is above the law. We are working to arrest other suspects.”

It was gathered that the suspects were hired by the Caretaker Chairman of the LGA, Mrs. Margret Atere, a few months ago to generate revenue for the council.

All efforts to reach the Atere to comment on the incident failed as her telephone lines were switched off but a senior official in the local government confirmed that the suspects were the loyalists of the Chairman hired to collect revenue for the council.

“The suspects were hired by the chairman to collect revenue for the council, but she did not send them to kill anybody. The police had invited her [Chairman] over the matter.”