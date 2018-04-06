Home > Gist > Metro >

Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover

Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him

From the suicide note he left behind, the guy was obviously having issues in his relationship with the girlfriend, and out of heartbreak he resorted to ending his life.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover play

Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Photos of a second-year Computer Science student at Chuka University in the Tharaka Nithi County of Kenya who allegedly hanged himself to death and the suicide note he had left behind have gone viral online.

Details of the deceased student have not been disclosed yet, but according to reports, the young man allegedly killed himself because his girlfriend had allegedly cheated on him.

From the suicide note, the guy was obviously having issues in his relationship with the girlfriend, and out of heartbreak he resorted to ending his life.

The student’s death has taken many people aback, especially the claim that it was because of a lady who had left him.

Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover play

Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover

 

READ MORE: Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants

Some social media users who reacted to the incident held the view that it was absurd of the deceased to have taken his life because of a girlfriend.

See the suicide note below:

Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover play

Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself over cheating lover
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Sheron Sukhdeo 'Good soul' but shady car dealer buried with Dangote...bullet
2 Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemybullet
3 Good For Nothing Watch lady confront young man she filmed sexually...bullet

Related Articles

Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination

Metro

A Staffordshire terrier attacked family members, a mother and her son, in Hannover, Germany.
Do Me, I Do You Dog which ate German masters alive to equally die
23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs
Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination
A man who kept his mother's corpse three years after her death has been apprehended by the police who are still trying to understand his motive.
'Olojukokoro' Greedy man stores mum's corpse in freezer just to collect her pension
Alizee
Alizee 5 things to know about singer reportedly murdered by Danish husband