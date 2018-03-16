Lekki madam who treats maid like dog faces consequences

news

In Lagos, Nigeria, the police have arrested a Lekki madam, Bisi Olukayode, who treats her housemaid like a dog , locking her in a toilet when she needs to go for an outing.

According to Punch News, the victim, Anjuah Sunday, had been living with the boss at the Lekki Gardens Estate Phase 3 for a period of two years prior to the arrest.

Reports gathered by Punch confirmed that "the 14-year-old with sticks, wire and canes, during which the victim sustained injuries in different parts of her body."

Help came for Sunday from residents of her area who informed the Office of the Public Defender. She reportedly received food from her sympathisers through a window following neglect by her boss.

“Sometimes, they don’t give me food for a whole day. There are times they give me food without water.

"Other times, they will not give me food, but ask me to take a bowl of water as food. Whenever she is going out, she locks me up in the toilet and blocks the door with a big object.

“Sometimes when I am starving, I enter the kitchen to steal food. I got beaten many times because of this. Sometimes when I see that she has kept money on the table, like N50, N100, I will keep it.

"When she has gone out, and I see people passing, I will beg them to buy me snacks and soft drinks. Sometimes, she will eat oranges and give me the peels to eat as food," says a physically abused Anjuah Sunday.

SP Chike Oti, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed a physical abuse on the victim. Her boss has been charged to court to answer for her crimes.

Woman arrested for assaulting maid with hot water

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Nkeiruka Ngwu on Friday, March 9, 2018, for brutalizing her 10-year-old maid with hot water and iron.

Instablog9ja reports that the 36-year-old mother of four residing at No 47, Ogundana Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, brought Chioma Samuel to Lagos from Umuoju, Ngwu, Abia State in January 2018 following the death of her father.

After promising Chioma a good life, Nkeiruka reportedly made the young girl's life a living hell, mentally and physically abusing her.

According to the reports, on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, the suspect is alleged to have used a heated clothes iron to burn the victim's hands and legs .

Nkeiruka also allegedly poured hot water on Chioma, burning her skin.

However, the suspect met her Waterloo on Thursday, March 8, 2018, when she took her children to school.

Thankfully, other mothers in school caught sight of the injuries on the upper and lower limbs of the victim who had followed the suspect to the school.

After asking Chioma some questions on how she had sustained the injuries, they awaited Nkeiruka who had gone to drop her kids in their respective classrooms.

The suspect was about to drive off when she was confronted by these women who almost mobbed her out of anger.