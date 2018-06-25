Pulse.ng logo
Legendary singer Anita Baker, Black Panther win big

The superhero billion dollar flick ‘Black Panther’ won the ‘Best Movie Award’ while lead actor Chadwick Boseman won the ‘Best Actor Award’.

Legendary singer Anita Baker and Marvel-Disney blockbuster ‘Black Panther, received massive recognitions at the 2018 BET awards.

The BET Awards, established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, celebrates African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year.

The awards are presented annually, and are broadcast live on BET. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by artists, and some of the awards of more popular interest are presented in a televised ceremony.

In the middle of the event, host Jamie Foxx brought one of the movie’s stars Micheal B. Jordan on stage to recite one of the most powerful lines from the movie.

The line, “Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, because they knew death was better than bondage” elicited rapturous response from the crowd.

The presentation of a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to legendary singer Anita Baker by Hollywood producer Tyler Perry, was a deeply emotional moment.

The beauty of the award was cemented when Foxx sang a medley of Baker’s greatest hit.

Baker, who started her career in the late 1970s with the funk band ‘Chapter 8’, released her first album ‘The Songstress’ in 1983.

The eight time Grammy award winner is regarded as one of the most popular singers of soulful romantic ballads during the height of the ‘quiet storm’ period of RnB in the 1980s.

NAN reports that other significant wins include Serena Williams receiving the ‘Sportswoman of the Year’ award and ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Director Ava Duvernay getting the ‘Best Director’ Award.

Kendrick Lamar bagged the ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist’; Beyonce picked the ‘Best Female Pop Artist’ and Bruno Mars got the ‘Best Male Pop Artist’.

