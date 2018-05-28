Home > Gist > Metro >

Lawyer who lost teeth at church crusade to receive N9m

Divine Compensation Female lawyer who lost teeth at church crusade to receive N9m

A court has awarded over N9 million to a female lawyer who lost her teeth following an accident at a church crusade.

Reverend Dr. Chris E. Kwakpovwe, the publisher of Our Daily Manna, has been blamed for negligence following an accident suffered by a lawyer, Tamara Egbedi.

The woman reportedly lost her teeth while attending a crusade organized by his ministry, the Chapel of Liberty Church.

According to The Nation News, Egbedi had reported to a court her encounter while attending a spiritual event organized by the church in January 2010.

Justice SBA Candide Johnson ordered Kwakpovwe and the Registered Trustees of the Chapel of Liberty, to pay the complainant a sum of N9, 454,000 for negligence which led to nasty injuries to the victim.

“It is difficult not to observe that for the Defendants who put themselves forward as spiritual shepherds of their sheep that they appear to have demonstrated scant care and concern for victims of their January 2010 spiritual crusade and have likewise by the letter of their lawyers (Exhibit F) dared this Claimant to go to Court, the Defendants appear to have elected carnal warfare over spiritual warfare thus leaving it to the Courts of Law to intervene.

“It is virtually ridiculous for Rev. Dr. Chris E. Kwakpovwe as the presiding Pastor, and a registered Trustee of Manna Miracle Mountain Ministry and the Publisher/Writer of “Our Daily Manna” (ODM) to invite the general public and the Claimant to a programme which they expected to and which “recorded a huge attendance” and then without any remorse or conscience, argue that they only rented space at the National Stadium so he and his religious ministry owed no duty of care or concern for the welfare and safety of the guests they had invited to their own spiritual “party” or event organized by them.

"It is this type of reckless impunity and consciencelessness that makes many people complain about callousness and wickedness in Nigeria.

“The National Sport Commission (NSC) rented space to the Defendants and it was the Defendants who structured, arraigned and independently organized their event to their own taste and standard.

"It is in my view, cowardly and irresponsible to invite a guest to your house or other venue for your independent event and then turn to blame a third party for your own want of care and want of organizational due diligence," says Justice Johnson while giving a court statement captured by The Nation.

The Nation reported that Egbedi sustained injuries she attended the end of an anointing service held at the National Stadium, Lagos.

She reportedly fell into an uncovered concrete gutter running in between the seats at the sports ground.

