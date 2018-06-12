Lawyer reportedly battered by police officers in Warri

news

A video clip has been making the rounds on social media, showing a lawyer that was reportedly beaten to a pulp by policemen attached to a police station in the ‘A’ Division of the Delta State Police Command in Warri for defending his client.

Instablog9ja reports that Barr. Bernard Oyabevwe reportedly visited the division to represent his client who had been arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Upon discovering that his client and the wife, had been forcefully arrested, Barr. Oyabevwe showed up at the division to find out why his clients were arrested.

However, Oyabevwe was reportedly attacked by over 10 officers, and a gun used to hit his eyes during the assault.

The lawyer who confirmed the attack on him , accused the Divisional Police Officer of the station, Kenneth Zuokumor, a Chief Superintendent of Police, of spearheading the assault.

He also claimed to have lost his mobile phone and N50,000 cash which was in his pocket at the time.

Oyabevwe also stated that he was charged to court in his state, on a three count-charge of obstructing justice, threat to peace and attacking the station.

Meanwhile, NBA Warri branch has reportedly called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission to launch a probe into the assault of one of its members.

Another shocking video of police brutality emerges

Despite denials by the Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, CSP Jimoh Moshood that officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad [SARS], do not engage in brutality and extra-judicial killings of Nigerians, more evidence is still pouring out.

This time, it a video of a man who was brutalized by men of the SARS at Agric Bus Stop in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

According to an eyewitness who posted the shocking video on Facebook with the username TLarge1612, the victim was accosted by the officers who demanded to go through his mobile phone and when the man refused, the officers descended on him and dealt with him mercilessly.

The officers were said to have dared anyone to come to the man's rescue, vowing to make such an intruder a scapegoat and he would also taste from their brutality.

The man who said he did not want to be part of the #EndSARS campaign that has been ongoing on the social media for many days now, said he decided to post the video as another evidence of the brutality of the SARS operatives.

This is what Tlarge wrote:

“I didn’t want to initially join this #EndSARS ish but with this am seeing at Agric Bus Stop in Ikorodu, I shake my head for our #Nigeriapoliceforce and our country #Nigeria.

I thought our laws say you are innocent until proven guilty by a law court…. #NPFisajudge#poloceNG_PCR.”

The #EndSARS and #EndSARSBrutality has been trending on Twitter since it came online on Friday, December 1, 2017, with many Nigerians from all walks of life including celebrities and politicians joining in.

However, the FPPRO had earlier come out to say that those behind the hashtag could be criminals before saying in an interview with Channels TV that investigations have revealed that mischievous politicians are the sponsors of the hashtags.

