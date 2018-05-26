Home > Gist > Metro >

Lawyer identifies 4 causes of rape

Rape Lawyer identifies 4 causes

According to him, “provocative (indecent) dressing ‘’ by some ladies is accountable for the increasing wave of rape in the society.

Pastor drugs and rapes menstruating school girl he met on Facebook play

The family of a school girl reportedly raped by a pastor rescued her in the apartment of the clergyman.

(Online Nigeria)
A Port Harcourt based lawyer, Mr Kingdom Ifedichukwuezi, says alcohol and drug abuse are responsible for the increasing incidences of rape in the country.

Ifedichukuwuezi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Friday that most of the time rape suspects were on drugs when they committed the offence.

ALSO READ: Pastor drugs and rapes menstruating school girl he met on Facebook

“Indecent dressing by some ladies can seduce some men who cannot contain their desire.

“If ladies dress decently, it will reduce the rape of young ladies,” he said.

The lawyer noted that the rampant incidences of rape in recent times remained an indication of lack of social values on how women should be treated.

Ifedichukwuezi regretted declining societal values; hence some members of the public could misbehave without the fear of being sanctioned.

He added that peer group influence was another factor in incidences of rape.

Ifedichukwuezi blamed religious institutions for not condemning the crime in churches and mosques.

He said rather the clerics preached materialism.

“Churches and Mosques have failed to preach against rape in our society,” he said.

Ifedichukwuezi noted that rape victims did not speak up or report to the police for fear of stigma by the society.

“Most men wouldn’t like to marry a lady that was raped for fear of contracting Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs),’’ he added.

The lawyer, a staff member of Nigeria Legal Aid Council, Rivers branch, said the court process in the country could be long and cumbersome.

He attributed the seventh causative factor unemployment and advised youths who were more prone to the crime to engage themselves in meaningful ventures.

