Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband

The unnamed woman reportedly walked into the friend’s home which the equally unnamed lawmaker allegedly bought for her in Gudu, where the National Assembly quarters is located.

Wife of a Nigerian lawmaker has reportedly given her own friend the beating of her life for allegedly having an illicit sexual affair with her husband behind her back.

A dramatic video circulating on social media is purported to have been filmed at the National Assembly quarters in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja in Nigeria where the incident occurred.

She then held the friend and assaulted her until the victim’s sisters and neighbours came to her rescue.

A report by @InstaBlog9Ja indicated that the woman’s action followed her discovery of photos and videos of her husband and her friend ostensibly in some compromising settings.

Watch the dramatic video of the fight below:

 

