Lawmaker allegedly impregnated woman, dumped her

Wicked World Woman calls out Lawmaker who allegedly impregnated lady, dumped her

Regina reached out to Facebook user, Etina, and told her that Hon. Enyong had impregnated her, and then had her beaten and thrown out of his home.

A woman has taken to social media to expose one Nigerian lawmaker, accusing him of impregnating a lady and dumping her in Akwa Ibom State.

Instablog9ja reports that the woman with the Facebook name, Emem Etina, also added that the Hon. Micheal Enyong is yet to acknowledge the lady identified as Regina Christopher.

ALSO READ: 'The man who got me pregnant ran away'- Woman who dumped newborn baby

According to the post, Regina has been delivered of a beautiful baby girl but all Enyong did was send N100,000 through his brother, one Pastor Okokon.

The post revealed that Regina reached out to Facebook user, Etina, and told her what Hon. Enyong had done to her.

She revealed that he allegedly impregnated Regina, then had her beaten up and thrown out of his compound by his security detail.

Etina also said that she called Hon. Enyong and demanded that he took responsibility for his newborn daughter.

He reportedly claimed to have given Regina N300, 000 to have an abortion but she had refused to do the procedure.

ALSO READ: Who impregnated this teenage girl and abandoned her at dump site?

Read the post below:

 

Hon. Enyong is yet to publicly address the revelations.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
