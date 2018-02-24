Lawmaker allegedly impegnated woman, dumped her

news

A woman has taken to social media to expose one Nigerian lawmaker, accusing him of impregnating a lady and dumping her in Akwa Ibom State.

Instablog9ja reports that the woman with the Facebook name, Emem Etina, also added that the Hon. Micheal Enyong is yet to acknowledge the lady identified as Regina Christopher.

According to the post, Regina has been delivered of a beautiful baby girl but all Enyong did was send N100,000 through his brother, one Pastor Okokon.

The post revealed that Regina reached out to Facebook user, Etina, and told her what Hon. Enyong had done to her.

She revealed that he allegedly impregnated Regina , then had her beaten up and thrown out of his compound by his security detail.

Etina also said that she called Hon. Enyong and demanded that he took responsibility for his newborn daughter.

He reportedly claimed to have given Regina N300, 000 to have an abortion but she had refused to do the procedure.

Hon. Enyong is yet to publicly address the revelations.