Laurie Idahosa is not happy with the number of followers she has on her Instagram page and she wants more by the end of the day.

Let me explain.

The wife of the Bishop F.E. Idahosa, found out that she just hit 66.6 thousand followers on Instagram today.

Refusing to be associated with the numbers 666 which the bible refers to as the "Mark of the Beast," Rev Idahosa implored her fans to change it for her.

Enter #operation66.7. See the post below:

She went on to explain, saying, "I don't believe that the devil has power or authority over a child of God. I do however want to avoid any association with him."

And guess what?

She did it! In under two hours, no less!

Laurie was quick to point out the strength in unity, proving once again that we can achieve anything when we work together.