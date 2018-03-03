Home > Gist > Metro >

Laurie Idahosa moves for 66.7 followers on IG. Here's why

Laurie Idahosa Reverend is not happy with her 66.6 followership on IG

Refusing to be associated with the numbers 666 which the bible refers to as the "Mark of the Beast," Rev Idahosa implored her fans to change it for her.

  • Published:
Laurie Idahosa play

Laurie Idahosa

(instagram)
Laurie Idahosa is not happy with the number of followers she has on her Instagram page and she wants more by the end of the day.

Let me explain.

ALSO READ: 3 major things that make Daddy G.O one of a kind

The wife of the Bishop F.E. Idahosa, found out that she just hit 66.6 thousand followers on Instagram today.

Bishop F.E. Idahosa and his lovely wife, Laurie play

Bishop F.E. Idahosa and his lovely wife, Laurie

(instagram)

 

Enter #operation66.7. See the post below:

 

She went on to explain, saying, "I don't believe that the devil has power or authority over a child of God. I do however want to avoid any association with him."

And guess what?

She did it! In under two hours, no less!

 

ALSO READ: Here is how God wants you to honor women

Laurie Idahosa play

Laurie Idahosa

(instagram)

 

Laurie was quick to point out the strength in unity, proving once again that we can achieve anything when we work together.

