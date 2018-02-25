Home > Gist > Metro >

LASTMA official cut on camera threatening passenger who challenged him

LASTMA Official caught on camera threatening to kill passenger

  • Published:
LASTMA official taking bribe play

LASTMA official taking bribe

(naij)
A LASTMA official has been recorded on camera, insulting and threatening the life of a passenger who dared to challenge him.

Thanks to modern-day inventions, the various Nigerian Security agencies have been forced, to a large extent to curb their excesses as this official will be learning shortly.

ALSO READ: LASTMA officials caught on video brutalising driver

In the video which was shared by Instablog9ja, the official can be heard asking the passenger if he likes his life or his mother's life, all in Yoruba dialect.

See the post below:

 

Curbing the excesses of Nigerian Security Agencies

As is well known in Nigeria, a large percent of our Nigerian Security Agencies have thrived on abusing the rights of the citizens they swore to protect.

Although there has been a few job terminations and suspensions rising from recorded messages in which officials were caught red-handed while infringing on the rights of citizens, there is still so much to be done.

Passengers have lost their lives in accidents caused by security officials or have been killed over bribes.

LASTMA official causes accident leading to death of 5-month-old, broken arms, legs of passengers play

LASTMA official causes accident leading to death of 5-month-old, broken arms, legs of passengers

(newsroomng)

 

This is the major reason why the phrase, "the police is your friend" remains alien to the Nigerian populace.

However, the introduction of CCTV cameras to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) by the Lagos State Government has made the activities of both criminals and security officials alike are beginning to find their criminal activities more difficult by the day.

ALSO READ: LASTMA officials assaults company driver with these results

Only last week, CCTV footage which was been shared on social media, exposed three robbers stripping a car of its headlamps, brainbox, tape and side mirrors.

Instablog9ja shared the footage which was reportedly taken today, Tuesday, February 20, at 30, Olakunle Selesi crescent, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

Thanks to these new innovations, we might be having both criminals and deviant officials arrested for their crimes.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

