A LASTMA official has been recorded on camera , insulting and threatening the life of a passenger who dared to challenge him.

Thanks to modern-day inventions , the various Nigerian Security agencies have been forced, to a large extent to curb their excesses as this official will be learning shortly.

In the video which was shared by Instablog9ja, the official can be heard asking the passenger if he likes his life or his mother's life, all in Yoruba dialect.

Curbing the excesses of Nigerian Security Agencies

As is well known in Nigeria, a large percent of our Nigerian Security Agencies have thrived on abusing the rights of the citizens they swore to protect.

Although there has been a few job terminations and suspensions rising from recorded messages in which officials were caught red-handed while infringing on the rights of citizens, there is still so much to be done.

Passengers have lost their lives in accidents caused by security officials or have been killed over bribes.

This is the major reason why the phrase, "the police is your friend" remains alien to the Nigerian populace.

However, the introduction of CCTV cameras to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) by the Lagos State Government has made the activities of both criminals and security officials alike are beginning to find their criminal activities more difficult by the day.

Only last week, CCTV footage which was been shared on social media, exposed three robbers stripping a car of its headlamps, brainbox, tape and side mirrors.

Instablog9ja shared the footage which was reportedly taken today, Tuesday, February 20, at 30, Olakunle Selesi crescent, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

Thanks to these new innovations, we might be having both criminals and deviant officials arrested for their crimes.