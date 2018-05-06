news

According to three tenants from Lekki Palm City Estate, Ajah, their landlord, one Majuka Nnamdi Emmanuel, ordered soldiers to have them flogged on Saturday morning, May 5, 2018.

Instablog9ja reports that the whole drama began after a tenant identified simply as Ayo, demanded for a refund of his N1.3m rent after his house was burgled just days after he moved in.

Ayo reportedly lodged a complaint of the robbery case at the Alagbon police station but nothing came of the investigation.

Feeling like his safety had been compromised, Ayo decided to contact the agent for a refund of the remainder of his rent, the cost of the days he had spent in the house, had been deducted.

Going by the report, the agent is said to have delivered the message to Majuka but he refused the demand, stating that it could only be done after a new tenant was ready to occupy the house.

The argument for a refund went on for an unknown period of time until the tenant woke up on Saturday morning to the presence of their landlord and some soldiers who ordered them out of their houses and reportedly had them flogged.

The tenants revealed that the soldiers only stopped beating them after one of them fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Similarly, a septuagenarian Lagos landlord, Ogunbamiro Rasak who allegedly broke into his tenant’s room in his absence and removed property worth N49, 000, was on Tuesday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

Ogunbamiro, 73, a resident of Kolawole Street, Alapere in Ketu, a Lagos suburb, is facing a three-count charge of break-in, damage and unlawful entry.

Ogunbamiro was accused of forcefully entering his tenant’s room and removing his belongings which he dumped at the backyard of the house.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the landlord committed the offences on March 15 at his tenement building.

Ihiehie said the complainant, Akpan Victor, a cook, had reported the incident at Ogudu Police Station.

According to him, the complainant rented a room in the house since 2011 and paid for a year rent which expired in 2012.

“The complainant has been paying his rent every six months till 2016 and he travelled to Ekiti State in February.

“When he came back on April 4, he noticed that the door of his room had been broken and all his belongings were dumped outside by the accused, his landlord.”

Ihiehie listed the items as a steamer/fryer worth N15, 000, two pairs of shoes worth N8, 000, a rechargeable lamp, a DVD player, an electric kettle, three trays and an electric cooker all valued N49, 500.

The offences contravened Sections 307(1), 166(d) and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, admitted the accused to a bail of N20, 000 with two reliable sureties and adjourned the case until June 28.