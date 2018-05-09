Home > Gist > Metro >

Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant

Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant

The U.S-based Ghanaian, Comfort Appiah Menkah also known as ‘America’ resorted to the weird eviction method at Agric Aburaso, near Kwadaso in Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Police in Kumasi are on manhunt for a landlady who allegedly ripped off the roof of her building in order to evict her tenant.

The U.S-based Ghanaian, Comfort Appiah Menkah also known as ‘America’ resorted to the weird eviction method at Agric Aburaso, near Kwadaso in Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

The tenant, Gabriel Nkrumah lodged a formal complaint with the police at Sofoline about destruction to his property as a result of the landlady’s extreme action.

He is reported to have said that he got a wind of the incident from a friend while he himself was not at home, and when he returned the report was true.

Reports say Comfort Appiah Menkah was invited to the police station, but she has gone into hiding, for which reason the police have mount

It is not clear what could have compelled ‘America’ to resort to the inconsiderate approach.

Probably, she has consistently asked Gabriel Nkrumah to vacate the said building following issues bothering on tenancy agreements, but to no avail.

However, her method of eviction is an affront to the laws that regulate rent and tenancy issues in the country.

