Lagos socialite, drop out arrested for drug trafficking

Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a female graduate and a secondary school drop out for drug trafficking.

The duo was apprehended at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, with illicit drugs.

The suspects have been identified as Harriet Bolatito Solabi, a 34-year old Higher National Diploma holder, and Victor Chukwu, a school drop-out.

Instablog9ja reports that Solabi was arrested on board an Ethiopian Airways aircraft that was set to leave the country with 3.9kg of ephedrine and 1.6kg of methamphetamine.

After checking in two big bags she had claimed was filled with personal items and boarded the flight No.910 to Addis Ababa while awaiting take-off, Solabi was recalled and searched.

The drugs were discovered in the false bottom of the bags.

Following her arrest, she lied that she was unaware of the drugs which she claimed was requested by her contact in Pretoria, South Africa, to collect from an unknown person in Lagos.

She also claimed to have arrived Abuja from Lagos on a local flight for an onward flight to Johannesburg.

However, NDLEA found that she had made several trips to South Africa numerous times without any issues until her arrest.

The suspect who is a single mother of a 10-year old daughter , attended Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

She disclosed to the NDLEA during interrogation that she trades in fabrics, which she goes to bring from South Africa to Nigeria and distribute them to her customers.

The second suspect, Chukwu, was also arrested after ingesting 59 wraps of heroin weighing 865 grammes.

He confessed to the NDLEA that a black woman met him in a restaurant in Malawi and talked him into bringing the illicit substance to Nigeria .

Chkwu claimed that he was to call her upon arrival in Nigeria for her to direct the receiver to him.

He added that he agreed to be a drug mule due to poverty.