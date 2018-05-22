news

A pastor identified as Dominic Michael, who is a Celestial Church prophet has been arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly administering a concoction to one of his members , Ramat Audu, which later led to her death.

Instablog9ja reports that the incident occurred on May 19 at Jesu Segun Parish, Santana Bus Stop, Ajangbadi, Lagos.

According to the reports, the deceased’s live-in lover, Ifeanyi Enyinna, who is alleged to have taken her to the prophet’s church for healing , was also arrested.

The reports revealed that the deceased was was sick and asked her lover to take her to church for prayers.

While parading the suspects on Monday, May 21, 2018, the State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, said the prophet was arrested for unlawful administration of herbal concoction which led to the death of the lady.

Edgal added that one Ibrahim Audu of Akeson in Igando, reported the case, stating that his sister, Ramat, was taken to the church by her lover and died after drinking a concoction.

The CP also revealed that a native sponge, perfume and candles were recovered during the arrest, while the corpse has been moved to the mortuary for autopsy.

Edgal said a sample of the concoction has been sent to the laboratory for examination.

May her soul rest in peace.