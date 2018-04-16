news

Officers attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a fake Medical Practitioner identified as, Abdulrahman Mohammed, for allegedly practising medicine illegally for over four years in the Idi-Araba area of Mushin, Lagos State.

According to the reports, Mohammed who is a primary school dropout, owned and ran a clinic where he reportedly administered intravenous injections to patients as well as collecting blood and urine samples for tests.

The state Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed that Mohammed confessed to buying the drugs from Idumota, Lagos State.

Edgal said: “Detectives from the Area D Command, Mushin, arrested one Abdulrahman Mohammed, a native of Ran, Borno State, for operating as a medical doctor whereas his education stopped at primary school level.

"Further investigation into his activities revealed that he had been administrating intravenous injections, conducting medical test on his patients and taking urine and blood samples from his patients.”

Instablog9ja reports that Mohammed, however, claimed that the thermometer and other medical gadgets recovered from his shop during the arrest, were used by his patients.

“I was a hawker. I was hawking drugs before I decided to open a pharmacy.

"I did not finish my primary school and I was not taught to sell the drugs. My pharmacy was not licensed. I do not treat people. I do not collect blood or urine samples. I only sell the kits and people come to buy it.

"For the thermometer, people used to come and check their temperature and other things by themselves. If someone comes and complained of a headache and fever, I give them Panadol or Boscopan and blood tonic.”

The suspect will be charged to court upon the completion of further investigation into the case.

Fake doctor who operated for 11 years arrested after 2 die in his hospital

Similarly, a fake doctor , who had been operating a hospital for over 11 years, Celestine Yolonfun, was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command after two patients lost their lives in his care.

The 32-year-old Badagry-born suspect was arrested in the Apapa area of the state where he ran a hospital, "Be Well Hospital" on Liverpool Road, after the husband of a pregnant woman who died in the hospital, reported him to the police.

It was gathered that during investigations, the police realised that Yolonfun who dropped out of a Nursing School, had paid someone the sum of N700,000 to obtain fake certificates of the Nigerian Medical Association and the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, with which he has been parading as a qualified doctor.

On interrogation, Yolonfun confessed that he was not a qualified doctor.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos who confirmed the arrest of the fake doctor, said he would soon be charged to court, warning residents to always beware of professionals whose qualifications looked dubious.