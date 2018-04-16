Home > Gist > Metro >

Fake doctor arrested, exposed by Lagos police

End Of The Road Fake medical doctor exposed following arrest

Mohammed who is a primary school dropout, owned and ran a clinic where he reportedly administered intravenous injections to patients and collected blood and urine samples for tests.

  • Published:
A stethoscope play

A stethoscope

(wikipedia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Officers attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a fake Medical Practitioner identified as, Abdulrahman Mohammed, for allegedly practising medicine illegally for over four years in the Idi-Araba area of Mushin, Lagos State.

According to the reports, Mohammed who is a primary school dropout, owned and ran a clinic where he reportedly administered intravenous injections to patients as well as collecting blood and urine samples for tests.

ALSO READFake doctor arrested for operating illegal hospital in Ogun

The state Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed that Mohammed confessed to buying the drugs from Idumota, Lagos State.

Abdulrahman Mohammed play

The suspect, Abdulrahman Mohammed

(instagram)

 

Edgal said: “Detectives from the Area D Command, Mushin, arrested one Abdulrahman Mohammed, a native of Ran, Borno State, for operating as a medical doctor whereas his education stopped at primary school level.

"Further investigation into his activities revealed that he had been administrating intravenous injections, conducting medical test on his patients and taking urine and blood samples from his patients.”

Instablog9ja reports that Mohammed, however, claimed that the thermometer and other medical gadgets recovered from his shop during the arrest, were used by his patients.

“I was a hawker. I was hawking drugs before I decided to open a pharmacy.

"I did not finish my primary school and I was not taught to sell the drugs. My pharmacy was not licensed. I do not treat people. I do not collect blood or urine samples. I only sell the kits and people come to buy it.

"For the thermometer, people used to come and check their temperature and other things by themselves. If someone comes and complained of a headache and fever, I give them Panadol or Boscopan and blood tonic.”

The suspect will be charged to court upon the completion of further investigation into the case.

Fake doctor who operated for 11 years arrested after 2 die in his hospital

Similarly, a fake doctor, who had been operating a hospital for over 11 years, Celestine Yolonfun, was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command after two patients lost their lives in his care.

The 32-year-old Badagry-born suspect was arrested in the Apapa area of the state where he ran a hospital, "Be Well Hospital" on Liverpool Road, after the husband of a pregnant woman who died in the hospital, reported him to the police.

The fake doctor Celestine Yolonfun play

The fake doctor Celestine Yolonfun

(Punch)

 

It was gathered that during investigations, the police realised that Yolonfun who dropped out of a Nursing School, had paid someone the sum of N700,000 to obtain fake certificates of the Nigerian Medical Association and the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, with which he has been parading as a qualified doctor.

On interrogation, Yolonfun confessed that he was not a qualified doctor.

ALSO READ"Exposed: Law enforcement apprehend fake medical doctor"

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos who confirmed the arrest of the fake doctor, said he would soon be charged to court, warning residents to always beware of professionals whose qualifications looked dubious.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Nemesis Alleged Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad in Lekki [Video]bullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Justice Medical doctor sentenced to 235 years imprisonment for raping 260 patients
Serial Killer Woman who murdered first husband by rubbing poison on vagina plans death of second
Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
In Gombe, Plateau 250 die of snakebite in 3 weeks over scarcity of anti-venom
In The Bag Court slams N500,000 bail on suspected quack doctor
Ishola Oyenusi  The rise and fall of the romantic armed robber in the 70s
Bad Egg Nigerian midwife in trouble in the UK over fake qualifications
Disgusting Fake doctor arrested for sucking patients' manhoods
Bad Man Prophet defrauds businesswoman 3 houses, N70M to cure fibroids
Bad Egg Nigerian doctor arrested for sexually assaulting patients in the US

Metro

A Russian, Maxim Lobaty, is reportedly one of the suspects connected with the Swiss Golden ponzi scheme, alleged to scammed 7,000 Nigerians.
Swiss Golden EFCC nabs ponzi scheme owners accused of scamming 7,000 Nigerians
Yahoo boys have become a challenging part of Nigerian society. Their fraudulent activities, profligate lifestyle and the schemes pulled by international syndicates have made them the focus of anti-crime agencies in Nigeria and around the world.
Yahoo Gone Wrong Apprentice kidnaps boss over share of online scam
Wickedness Like Witchcraft Nanny arrested for burning ward's buttocks with stove fire
Peter Nielsen Schau pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.
Alizee Autopsy shows singer died from trauma resulting from head injury