Home > Gist > Metro >

Lagos government seals property belonging to Badoo sponsor

Badoo Hotel Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos]

The government has placed a bounty on the head of alleged Badoo sponsor, Alhaji Alaka Abayomi Kamal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As part of the measures to defeat the Badoo menace in Ikorodu, the Lagos State Government has frozen the properties of Alhaji Alaka Abayomi Kamal, a man thought to be sponsoring the Badoo cult.

The assets which include a Petrol Filling Station, hotel and event centre, were sealed off on Wednesday, January 3, 2017.

play Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors Badoo

 

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), the valuables which are located around Ijebu-Ode-Itoikin Road in Sabo violated "the State’s Urban and Regional Planning Law of 2010."

Mr Steve Ayorinde, a Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy revealed the government explored the option of seizing the belongings of the alleged conniver based on a laid down rule.

The government executive had in a statement expressed that members of the public who can offer an information that will aid in capturing Kamal will be rewarded.

ALSO READ: 'I am not a Badoo sponsor, the police just want to frame me' - Businessman

He urged residents in Ikorodu to engage freely in their daily activities.

“The Lagos State Government is joining the Nigerian Police in asking the said Alaka to come out of hiding and submit himself to the law in his own interest.

“The State Government has also enjoined the Police to offer the public a reward for any useful information on the owner of the Alaka Filling Station, Hotel and Event Centre in Ikorodu.

“The government is once again asking its citizens to go about their businesses without fear. We will leave no stone unturned in keeping the State safe in 2018," he said.

Earlier in the week concerning the Badoo cult

A herbalist, Fatai Adebayo, who reportedly prepares 'juju' for members of the notorious cult group Badoo responsible for the deaths of a number of people in Ikorodu.

Adebayo who is also known as Alese was apprehended at his shrine in Imosan village, located around Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Badoo herbalist, Fatai Adebayo was arrested following a confession given by a cult member earlier apprehended. play

Badoo herbalist, Fatai Adebayo was arrested following a confession given by a cult member earlier apprehended.

(Vanguard News)

 

The arrest was confirmed in a press statement forwarded to Punch News by the Lagos police. It detailed the activities of SP Chike Oti, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the aftermath of the arrest.

Some representatives of the gang who were taken into custody over the weekend told law enforcement officers about the involvement of the herbalist.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by...bullet
2 Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly carried...bullet
3 Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam...bullet

Related Articles

Badoo Lagos Police demolish 5 shrines in Ikorodu [Photos]
Jungle Justice Mob buries robbery suspect alive
Lazy Man Man arrested for faking own kidnap to extort N1M from wife
Saved On Time Couple rescued from ritual shrine after seeking spiritual help
Badoo Strikes Again Deadly cult gang invade Lagos church, kills mother, children
Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly carried out by cult group
Badoo Strike Again Deadly ritual cult gang kill another Pastor in Ikorodu
Badoo Strikes Again Deadly cult gang wipes out family of 3 in Ikorodu

Metro

The deceased.
Rest-in-Peace Ibadan man commits suicide by jumping into river on New Year day
A suspected thief tied up by a mob.
Useless Children 2 brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour
Yomi Sars is a SARS operative who can sing.
Yomi Sars Policeman turned singer is now an ASP
OAP Olufemi Olujobi was killed while returning home from work.
Fresh FM Radio station says police lie about not capturing man who killed its OAP