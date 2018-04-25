Lagos Attorney General confirms Alizee was killed by husband

news

A statement released by the office of the Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, has confirmed that Alizee was murdered by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau.

This submission was made based on findings presented in a forensic result.

According to Punch News, the suspect is to be prosecuted at the High Court of Lagos State for the crime following the establishment of evidence linking him to murder.

“The Office of Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice on the 19th of April, 2018 issued Legal Advice to the effect that a prima facie case of murder Contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 has been established against the suspect, Peter Nielsen (M) – a Danish National.

"The suspect is therefore to stand trial; before the High Court of Lagos State for the murder of his Nigerian wife and 3 year old daughter.

“There is overwhelming and compelling evidence both forensic and direct eye witness account showing without doubt that the victims were killed by the suspect.

"There is also evidence that there was a history of domestic violence against the victim by the suspect,” says Kazeem in a Punch News report.

Autopsy shows singer died from trauma resulting from head injury

An autopsy conducted on late singer, Alizee , has revealed that she died from trauma caused to the head.

This was confirmed at a press briefing attended by Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, on Monday, April 16, 2018.

The singer who was allegedly murdered by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, reportedly suffered physical abuse in the hands of partner.

Earlier reports disclosed that Alizee's head was repeatedly hit against the floor.

Information gathered from the autopsy revealed that Schau who has appeared in court tried hard to cover his tracks.

“The autospy report revealed that Mrs. Zainab Nielsen suffered trauma as a result of the impact on her head.

“Secondly, the forensic experts revealed that there were bloodstains from the couple’s bedroom to the kitchen.

“Even though they were cleverly wiped from the floor, they were still able to detect the stains with the application of special chemical reagents.

“In addition, bloodstains were also discovered on the wash hand basins and on the hand towel the suspect used in wiping his hands after the commission of the offence.

“Although it was cleverly cleaned up as well, the experts were able to discover that too,” the police commissioner told journalists in a Punch News report.