A sad experience with robbers on the Eko Bridge, Lagos, has inspired bitter comments from an Instagram user, Msdaratayo, who blamed the Nigerian government for poor security.

She described in a post shared on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, an encounter that saw her car window broken - a factor that has encouraged her to lose hope in the idea of a brighter country.

Msdaratayo seemed displeased concerning the failed assurances of the Lagos State Government as well.

According to her, the state fell short of a promise to make the bridge safe for motorists.

The narrator ended her emotional burst with Bible verses expressing her desires for the individual who assaulted her around 06:30 AM on the Eko Bridge.

"Today, I got robbed on Eko bridge. Not the beginning of eko bridge, Not the end of eko bridge but RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF EKO BRIDGE! Today I was mercilessly slapped around, harmed and beaten.

"Today, a fellow human being beat me up so bad because I refused to give them what I worked so hard for. Today, a fellow human being derived joy in stripping me of my hard earned money, bag and personal belongings.

"Today, a fellow youth looked at me, considered me a prey and broke my glass windows to rob me and went batshit crazy when I won’t drop my phone or car keys.



"Thank you my Nigerian government for doing nothing about the menace that these trailers on eko bridge are causing that caused so much traffic at 6.30am which allowed these miscreants to achieve their evil plans



"Thank you my Nigerian government for finally making me lose hope in looking forward to a better Nigeria.



"And most of all, Thank you Lagos Government and Lagos Police for lying to us about safeguarding this bridge, thereby giving us false hope that we were somehow safe.



"And for those thieves, I wish upon you Zechariah 5:3, Galatians 6:7 and most of all Proverbs 3:33!! Amen! #Lagos," writes Msdaratayo.

Man who robs motorists on Oshodi bridge meets his end

A 27-year-old man, Oluwole Kayode, who reportedly robs motorists of their valuables on the Oshodi bridge, has been apprehended by law enforcement agents.

The suspect who pretends to sell refreshments in the heavy Lagos traffic, was nabbed after robbing a woman named Mrs. Hadizatul Jiddah, who was thankful to the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Enforcement Unit.

According to The Nation News, the agency helped recover items stolen by the roadside thief.

She confirmed that the thief made away with two phones and a bag while she was driving on the bridge.

Kayode was able to do this after breaking the window of her vehicle with a hammer.

“If not for the prompt intervention of personnel of the Lagos State Task Force, my bag and two phones would have gone,” Jiddah mentioned in a news report.

A picture of the suspect who was seen holding exhibits has been shared online.