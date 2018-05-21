Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady raped by uncle survives and gives hope to others

Lady raped by uncle survives and gives hope to abused people like her

In desperation for money to help deal with mother's poor health, a female youth fell victim to an uncle who tricked her into sex.

Many life problems encouraged by an unfriendly circle had been the norm for a young lady Beauty, before she became the owner of an NGO, "I don't Hide My Scars", a platform run on social media.

The platform runs on social media and is the result of a combination of challenges a 22-year-old Beauty was made suffer, including in the hands of an uncle who raped her during a visit to his residence.

The uncle appeared to be building on a bad example set by an abusive father who subjected her to sexual violence.

"I was so happy. I thought he was a good uncle, so I went to his house.

"And he told me that I should go and take the money, that he has kept the money on top of a bed in his room," says Beauty while revealing the moment her uncle raped her.

The need to gather money for her mother's treatment put her in a nasty situation that has left her scarred for life. The sad scenario might have made part of the motivation for Beauty who threatened to kill her father whose act of domestic violence let his wife to be hospitalized.

"I told my father that if he touched my sister, I was going to kill him, write a note telling everyone what he had been doing to me and then I'd kill myself," an abused Beauty stated with intent while recounting her reaction after seeing her sister on the lap of their father.

Constant pain had turned Beauty into a savage beast who was ready to protect her younger sister from the affliction that befell her while growing up.

Madam Stella lured Beauty to work for her as a prostitute. This made her vulnerable to more vices. play

Madam Stella lured Beauty to work for her as a prostitute. This made her vulnerable to more vices.

A new menace came in the guise of good fortune when a woman, Madam Stella, saw her hawking on a street.

Madam Stella had noticed a valuable potential in her but it was for her own good and entailed the job description of a stripper.

