Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady murdered in Abuja home a week after sacking security guard

No Defence Lady murdered in Abuja home a week after sacking security guard

The deceased was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and neck. She was attacked while switching on a power generator.

  • Published:
Onise Ismail reportedly sacked her security guard and driver prior to her death on Monday, May 14, 2018. play

Onise Ismail reportedly sacked her security guard and driver prior to her death on Monday, May 14, 2018.

(Punch News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The neighbour of a lady, Onise Ismail, was not able to summon courage to stop her murder which occurred a week after she fired her security guard and driver.

Ismail, who lived in Citec Estate, Abuja, was stabbed repeatedly on her chest and neck according to Punch News.

play Lady murdered in Abuja a week after sacking security guard and driver lived by herself. (Punch News)

 

She died on Monday, May 14, 2018, the day she was attacked by an unknown man.

It was gathered that the deceased who was in her late twenties prior to death, was attacked shortly after stepping out of her residence to switch on a power generator.

Her killer had anticipated that she would be alone according to Punch.

“We learnt that a neighbour heard her pleading with her assailant not to kill her, but he (the neighbour) was too scared to intervene.

"By the time he went to check on her, she had given up the ghost and her assailant had fled. The yard and the room was soaked with the blood of the deceased," a family source revealed.

Lady murdered in Abuja a week after sacking security guard play

The police in Abuja have reportedly commenced investigations into the alleged murder.

(Independence Newspaper Nigeria)

ALSO READ: Culture of woman killed by bae demands that he marries corpse

Law officers have reportedly commenced an investigation to uncover murder.

Punch also gathered that some suspects have been apprehended in connection to her death.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Alex Ex-BBN star claims Snapchat account was hacked after 'after sex'...bullet
2 For The Culture Man proudly rocks 'Yahoo boy' shirt at Amala jointbullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Heart Of A woman.. Sudanese woman arrested over murder of Nigerian diplomat in Sudan
"007" Material Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a movie
James Bond Nigerian killed after jumping from 9th floor to escape police in Joburg
Costly Error Woman who mistakenly poured acid on lover charged with murder
Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with pickaxe
In Anambra Clash between rival cults leaves 9 dead
Murder Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing her
Family Curse Culture of woman killed by bae demands that he marries corpse

Metro

Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children
In Zamfara Woman, twin babies reportedly abducted
“We are not giving away our daughter” – SA president's dowry rejected
"Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family rejects 100 cow dowry from SA President
Nigerian killed after jumping from 9th floor to escape police in Joburg.
James Bond Nigerian killed after jumping from 9th floor to escape police in Joburg
The family of a woman stabbed to death by boyfriend, want the latter to marry her corpse.
Family Curse Culture of woman killed by bae demands that he marries corpse