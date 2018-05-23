news

The neighbour of a lady, Onise Ismail, was not able to summon courage to stop her murder which occurred a week after she fired her security guard and driver.

Ismail, who lived in Citec Estate, Abuja, was stabbed repeatedly on her chest and neck according to Punch News.

She died on Monday, May 14, 2018, the day she was attacked by an unknown man.

It was gathered that the deceased who was in her late twenties prior to death, was attacked shortly after stepping out of her residence to switch on a power generator.

Her killer had anticipated that she would be alone according to Punch.

“We learnt that a neighbour heard her pleading with her assailant not to kill her, but he (the neighbour) was too scared to intervene.

"By the time he went to check on her, she had given up the ghost and her assailant had fled. The yard and the room was soaked with the blood of the deceased," a family source revealed.

Law officers have reportedly commenced an investigation to uncover murder.

Punch also gathered that some suspects have been apprehended in connection to her death.