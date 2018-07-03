Lady has hope to become a fashion icon but cancer is a problem

news

An unexpected cancer has served as a threat to the dreams of Rachel Nengi Fubara, a 27-year-old lady who hopes to own a successful fashion business .

A GoFundMe profile created in her favour summarised a need for a sum of N12 million for a surgery expected to be carried out in India.

Her challenge began in the year 2015 when she was serving as a corps member. She had noticed a lump in her groin and sought medical advice.

Various hospitals recommended the use of a compression tight but this led her to be diagnosed with cancer of the lining of the blood vessel three years after.

"Hi! My name is Rachel Nengi Fubara. I'm a vibrant and ambitious, 27 year old female. I'm a graduate of Genetics & Biotechnology from the University of Calabar, Nigeria and a fashion designer.

"In 2018, I was diagnosed with acute Angiosarcoma (cancer of the lining of the blood vessel), a cancerous tumor, very close to my groin.

"Further evaluation showed that the groin mass is sitting on the femoral vessels.



"It all began during my service year when I noticed a painless lump on her groin area, I went to different hospitals and was prescribed compression tights to worn at all times with hopes that the swelling will reduce or disappear.

"I wore this tights for almost two years (2015 - 2016) all to no avail. The swelling only got bigger and painful. I underwent a surgery in January 2018, to remove this mass.

"Upon conducting a biopsy to test this growth, results came back as a cancerous growth. Since then, my family has been trying to raise funds to send me to India for further medical treatment which includes another operation and chemotherapy.

"Walking as become difficult because of the tumor and the tumor is getting bigger.

"Like most of us, I have goals and dreams, one of which is to further my education by obtaining a Masters degree and kick-start my clothing design & making business.

"However, all of these dreams have been put on hold to be whole again.



"I need your financial assistance to fund my transportation and medical bills. Whatever donation I receive will be greatly appreciated.

"Thank you and God bless you!," she appealed via the GoFundMe profile.

Support on social media

Good natured Nigerians who were touched by her plight took to their social media page to call for more financial help.

Timi Dakolo for instance paid her a visit. A video he posted on his IG profile yesterday confirmed this.

The singer who recently embarked on a trip to Russia mentioned that he has made a donation to the Nengi Fubara but still desires more support for the patient.

On Twitter, sympathisers who could not donate money to the ex UNICAL were generous with their voice captured in various tweets.

The tweets about the cancer patient were connected with a shared goal - to get help for the her before it is too late. You too can help.