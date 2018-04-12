Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady gets fired for reporting white boss' sexual harassment

Dismissed Angry lady gets fired for reporting white boss who sexually harassed her

It appeared a rude shock for a Congolese woman who was reportedly sacked for reporting her white boss.

A Congolese lady was not impressed by her sacking after reporting white boss who reportedly harassed her sexually. play

A Congolese lady was not impressed by her sacking after reporting white boss who reportedly harassed her sexually.

Angered by her company's treatment of her, a Congolese lady, Diamsraven, has taken to Twitter to express how she got fired for reporting a white boss who sexually harassed her.

She shared her experience in a series of tweets published on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

The narrator seemed pained after discovering that the organization showed no interest in investigating the matter before making a decision to dismiss her.

play Angry lady gets fired for reporting white boss who sexually harassed her (Twitter/Diamsraven)

 

According to Diamsraven, her harasser who had a good laugh about her plight, knew about the company's decision to let her go even before she was notified.

What appeared to be disheartening for the lady was her female manager's lack of concern in respect to her plight.

ALSO READ: Methodist minister accused of sexual abuse saved by worship songs

Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abuse

It would have been appropriate to first give statistics of rape cases in Nigeria but that would be far-fetched - even economic policies are drafted without correct statistics.

What is certain, however, is that Nigerian women and children get sexually assaulted nearly on daily basis and they dared not speak out for fear of stigmatization and prejudice.

play Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abuse (Press)

 

All that is changing now, as more Nigerian women and other victims across the world are speaking out, boldly.

According to a national survey carried out in 2014 (which is believed to be underestimated), one in four girls experience sexual violence before the age of 18.

The survey reported that of those who experienced sexual violence in childhood, only 38% told someone about it - and as few as 5% sought help.

The #Metoo movement, a viral hashtag used on social media to help demonstrate the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment of women, has played a major role in the 'speaking out' development.

In Nigeria, where many victims suffer in silence, the women are using the opportunity to tell their horror stories.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

