Lady finds out boyfriend has a child and fiancé

A young lady identified as Puly has received sympathy from Twitter followers after announcing an end to her relationship. She woke up to the discovery that a man she dated for a year already had a child and fiancé .

In her tweet posted on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, the heartbroken lady made the shocking revelation while noting that the hashtag #SiyaJola2018, is no longer relevant.

An earlier post on Puly's Twitter showed her in a picture with the former boyfriend appearing quite smitten about each other. Other images displayed the pair fully entwined in love.

A factor that saw her share expressions suggesting satisfaction and love, in a December 2017, tweet.

Sympathisers who seemed to know tricks needed to get over a heartbreak tweeted kind words at her.

