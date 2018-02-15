Lady finds out boyfriend has a child and fiancé

Twitter users have directed words of counselling to a lady who found out that her boyfriend had a child and fiancé.
In her tweet posted on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, the heartbroken lady made the shocking revelation while noting that the hashtag #SiyaJola2018, is no longer relevant.
An earlier post on Puly's Twitter showed her in a picture with the former boyfriend appearing quite smitten about each other. Other images displayed the pair fully entwined in love.
A factor that saw her share expressions suggesting satisfaction and love, in a December 2017, tweet.
Sympathisers who seemed to know tricks needed to get over a heartbreak tweeted kind words at her.
ALSO READ: Man sends thunder to blog site for nearly ruining marriage proposal
Some even offered her a shoulder to cry on, hoping that it doesn't take long before Puly is able to find love again.