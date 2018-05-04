Lady excretes big padlock enemies used to pin down destiny

news

A young lady , Onyi Blonde, shared a testimony of her deliverance, having excreted a padlock believed to have hindered life progress.

She confirmed this in a Facebook post shared on Friday, May 5, 2018.

Blonde explained that the object had lived in her body for 23 years.

The challenge she experienced prevented her from saving beyond a sum of N200,000, according to a statement she shared on the social media platform.

She attributed her salvation to God but wonders if there is more of such in her body.

"The early hours of today have left me terrified and tear dropping, I don't know if its tear of Joy that am set-free or tear of having this dangerous object inside of me for 23yrs now...

"Last night I couldn't sleep, I arrived my home town last night, then I woke up this morning I wanted to poo I found it difficult, I struggled n struggled n finally a padlock with a key locked came out with my faeces. After a while, blood flow followed.

"A pastor once told me there r two objects in me distracting me from moving forward.

"Once I save up to 200k in my life it will vanish n yes I lost 200k during December period.

"My fear is, is there still another object inside of me.

"I thank God for my breakthrough n deliverance I decree n declare in your life whereever your destiny have been tied to I release it and set u free IJN...#savedbygrace," the lady expressed.

Phone call kills Nigerian man in Finland

In Helsinki, Finland, a Nigerian man, Marley Biose is dead . He reportedly died while speaking on the phone with his wife.

The deceased died on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

It happened over a conversation with wife according to an online news Diaspora Reporters which expressed that the victim went mute which having a conversation concerning his partner's imminent move to his location.

Biose was discovered dead in his apartment by a friend following a request made by the spouse of the dearly departed.

A report has been carried out to ascertain the cause of his death but the police is yet to make information available.‏