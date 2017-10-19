Lady drugs 17-yr-old sister, gets boyfriend to rape her

The President of a human rights group, Behind Bars Initiative, Prince Harrison Gwamnishu, has exposed a young lady who connived with her boyfriend to drug her 17-year-old younger sister, raped her and got her pregnant.

Prince Gwamnishu who raised the alarm, said the teenager identified as Ogechukwu, accused her sister's boyfriend of raping her and getting her pregnant sometime in April this year with the big sister aiding him.

Prince Gwamnishu who narrated how the incident happened, wrote:

"Ogechukwu moved to Lagos last year to live with her sister in the Ojo area of the state. Ogechukwu's sister sells clothes but also pimps girls for some men in the area. The sister allegedly always wanted to introduce her into her line of business but she couldn't because Ogechukwu was a virgin.

While celebrating her birthday in April this year, Ogechukwu said her sister gave her a glass of soft drink to take. She did not know that the drink had been mixed with a substance that would make her sleep.

The next day, she woke up to see blood on her private part with her sister and her boyfriend around her. Ogechukwu said her sister told her that there is no big deal in her losing her virginity.

Ogechukwu, who is an indigene of Anambra State, left the sister's place in anger and went to her brother's home in Asaba where she informed him of what her older sister and boyfriend had done to her.

Weeks later, Ogechuku discovered she was pregnant. She picked up a job as a teacher to support herself. Last Thursday, October 12, her employer complained that over N60,000 was missing.

Ogechukwu and two other persons were arrested. The other persons were able to bail themselves but Ogechukwu who couldn't afford the N15, 000 bail was remanded in the cell."

The Behind Bars Initiative President added that he was at the police station where the pregnant teenager was held for another matter when he met her and got to know her plight.

After hearing her story, he said he facilitated her release from police custody while Ogechukwu and her brother would be in Lagos soon to report the matter to the police and take legal action against her sister and her boyfriend.