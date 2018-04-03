news

In recent times, there have been accounts by young ladies accusing stranger men of sexual harassment during bus rides.

This account by a lady with social media handle, @Mzcapitaldiva, gives life to the disgusting tale.

The young woman not only recorded the act on her phone but boldly confronted the young pervert as soon as the journey was over.

Similarly, a 31-year-old man, Yusuf Akpata, was brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly fondling a woman’s breast .

The accused, who lives at No. 57, Iduaro Compound, Idimu, a Lagos suburb, was arraigned on a two-count charge of assault and battery.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oluwafemi Adeleye told the court that the accused committed the offences on February 7, 2016, at about 5.00 p.m. at No. 57, Iduaro Compound, Idimu, Lagos.

He said the accused sexually assaulted his neighbour, Elustus, 25, by touching her breast without her consent.

"The accused injured her when he swiped her incisors while she was trying to resist him.’’

The offences contravened Sections 171 and 261of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 171 provides a three-year jail term for serious assault, while Section 261 also prescribes three years for sexual assault.

Ruling on the bail application of the accused, the Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola granted the man bail in the sum of N50, 000 with a surety in like sum.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for March 7.