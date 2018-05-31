Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady agrees to date man after stalling for 8 years

Ship Has Sailed Lady agrees to date man after delaying for 8 years but he has moved on

A lady experienced the same rejection endured by a man who had earlier tried to date her.

  • Published:
Lady agrees to date man after delaying for 8 years but he has moved on play

A lady decides to finally accept a man's proposal but it had become too late as he already moved on.

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prince Neche Eze Gburugburu, a man who was turned down by a lady for a period of eight years has moved on but the former love interest still wants him.

A post shared on Gburugburu's Facebook profile captured a WhatsApp conversation he had with her.

It was one of surprise and humour for the narrator who could not hold back laughter.

Postby

 

His reaction appeared not to be what the lady had anticipated as she repeatedly asked "Neche, you actually think this is a joke."

This featured more in her comments as she dealt with the pain of being no longer needed.

Followers think lady is only interested in man's success

Facebook followers who responded to Prince Neche Eze Gburugburu's post think his rise in status may have motivated the sudden interest.

The narrator was however criticized for bringing a private WhatsApp conversation to a public space.

Lady agrees to date man after stalling for 8 years but he has moved on play

A Facebook follower had a different thought from a majority of people who criticised a lady for stalling a man's request to date her.

(Facebook/Prince Neche Eze Gburugburu)

ALSO READ: Boxer reportedly murders Tinder date for lying about being a virgin

A follower, Sharon Chinyeaka Abalihi, explained that a previous bad relationship may have motivated a constant rejection.

She described the former love interest as courageous though not a popular choice of expression for a majority who commented on the post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 "Yahoo Boys" Masters of love scams arrested by EFCCbullet
2 Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her awaybullet
3 Dunes Center Davido, Chioma's mall experience (Assurance)bullet

Related Articles

Yahoo Plus Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals
Wire Wire Man who pulled N1.5m Facebook scam disguised as a woman sentenced
Husband Snatcher Slay queen loses expensive Range Rover after lover comes back to senses
No More Scrubs! Broke guy drags slay queen who uses vagina for money
'Konji' Hazard Fun lover warns about these ladies who rob men after sex
Revenge! Lady wants the head of devil who stabbed and watched brother die
Make It Fun Read a pastor's comment on how Christian husbands can spice up boring sex life
August Visitor Sex doll goes on date with lover at Ikeja City Mall

Metro

Ambode pays medical bill of baby detained by hospital
Caring Heart Ambode pays medical bill of premature baby detained by hospital
What you probably didn't know about Kalacuta republic
Kalakuta Republic What you probably didn't know about Fela's country
A baby born too early has rendered parents in debt.
Red Eye Premature baby detained over unpaid medical bill
Social media unconcerned about slay queen imprisoned by brothers
Locked Up Social media unconcerned about slay queen imprisoned by brothers