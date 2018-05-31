Lady agrees to date man after stalling for 8 years

news

Prince Neche Eze Gburugburu, a man who was turned down by a lady for a period of eight years has moved on but the former love interest still wants him.

A post shared on Gburugburu's Facebook profile captured a WhatsApp conversation he had with her.

It was one of surprise and humour for the narrator who could not hold back laughter.

His reaction appeared not to be what the lady had anticipated as she repeatedly asked "Neche, you actually think this is a joke."

This featured more in her comments as she dealt with the pain of being no longer needed.

Followers think lady is only interested in man's success

Facebook followers who responded to Prince Neche Eze Gburugburu's post think his rise in status may have motivated the sudden interest.

The narrator was however criticized for bringing a private WhatsApp conversation to a public space.

A follower, Sharon Chinyeaka Abalihi, explained that a previous bad relationship may have motivated a constant rejection.

She described the former love interest as courageous though not a popular choice of expression for a majority who commented on the post.