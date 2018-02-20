Kunle Poly holds thanksgiving following assassination attempt

news

After narrowly surviving a recent assassination attempt on him by arrested self-confessed serial killer, Adeola Williams aka Ade Lawyer, NURTW chairman, Alhaji Azeez Kunle Lawal aka Kunle Poly, has taken time out to thank God for keeping his life.

Kunle Poly celebrated the gift of life at a mosque in Akpongbon, on Monday, February 19.

The assassination attempt which took place on Lagos Island on January 23, led to the death of his P.A, Ganiyu Ayinla alias Piero.

According to the reports, Pinero died on January 23 during an attack on Kunle Poly as the duo wanted to enter a vehicle on their way back from a meeting on Lagos Island.

Pulse earlier reported that one Adeola Williams, a self-confessed serial killer, confessed to several assassinations , claiming to have killed four people in recent times.

The confessions of a serial killer

Ade was arrested alongside a former chairman of National Union Road of Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos state branch, Alhaji Akani Olorunwa.

Punch reported that the 39-year-old and 51-year-old were paraded on Friday, February 16, at the Lagos state police command headquarters in Ikeja.

Naij reports that the ex-NURTW boss was picked up on Thursday, February 15, while Ade lawyer was arrested a day before in Akure, Ondo state, by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

The suspects were reportedly arrested for the murder of Ganiyu Ayinla alias Pinero, who was the personal assistant to the NURTW chairman in Idumota, Azeez Lawal aka Kunle Poly.

Earlier, the police had arrested four suspects in connection with the murder.

While speaking with Journalists on Friday, February 16, Ade Lawyer said that Olorunwa contracted him to kill Kunle Poly they agreed on N1.5m as the payment for the job.

He said Olorunwa paid him N500,000 with the promise to pay the N1m balance after the job had been completed.

However, the two suspects were already having issues as Ade Lawyer eliminated the wrong target.

Ade Lawyer said he had been hired to kill people in the past by some individuals in the state, including traditional rulers, apart from Olorunwa, whose names he did not mention.

He also explained that the operation was supposed to be carried out on Tuesday, January 22, but was postponed to the following day.

“Unfortunately, we missed our target, Kunle Poly, but killed his PA (Pinero). I called Olorunwa on the telephone to inform him about the development. He started behaving strangely towards me because I missed the target.

“I later called him with my private line and he said he did not want to talk to anybody for now. I told him not to be afraid and that I wanted the N1m balance,” he added.

Ade Lawyer went on, saying that Olorunwa sent a Toyota Camry to him through his (Olorunwa’s) brother called Skoda, pending the payment of the balance.

He said he rejected the car and demanded a Jeep stating that he got the Jeep three weeks ago.

Olorunwa also admitted to giving Ade Lawyer N500,000, but said the money was not meant for Kunle Poly's murder .

He said: “There was a time I was travelling to Ede in Osun state, he (Ade Lawyer) called me and said he had an accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway. He was disturbing my boys that they should tell me to assist him.

“I did not render the assistance until I travelled to England. While I was abroad, he was sending threat messages to me, saying that if I failed to give him money, he would kill me and my family members.

“When I came back, I called one of my boys and told him about Ade Lawyer’s threats. He advised that I give him something because he is a troublesome person. I then sent him to give Ade Lawyer N500,000 to avoid trouble.

“I did not send my brother to give him my car. It was my brother who gave him the car on his own. I was sleeping when my son and one of my brothers woke me up. They said Skoda had given my car to Williams (Ade Lawyer).

“I contacted Abija to help me retrieve my vehicle and he promised to get it back for me but said I had to be patient.

“What made me to fear Williams most was when he shot dead about nine people who were heading for Lagos Island from Ajah in a vehicle. He also killed an NURTW chairman at Oyingbo.”

Police statement

The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, while parading the suspects, said they were arrested based on the confessional statements of their accomplices arrested earlier.

Imohimi said: “One AK-47 rifle with number 3501357, two empty magazines, one black Hyundai Santafee Jeep seized from Olorunwa were recovered from Adeola Williams (AKA Ade Lawyer). Investigation is ongoing and effort is being made to arrest other suspects at large.”