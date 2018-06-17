Kidnapper specialised in elderly victims arrested in Imo

news

One Patrick Bori who is reportedly specialised in kidnapping elderly persons has been arrested by officers attached to the Imo State Police Command.

The Tribune reports that Bori was arrested on Thursday, June 14, 2018, by the Command's Anti-Kidnapping Squad over the abduction of one Reginald Nkwocha, aged 84, Adolphus Akagha, aged 94, and Dorathy Nkwo, aged 82.

According to the reports, the suspect aged 34, carried out his operations with the help of an accomplice identified as Uchenna Emerenjo.

While speaking with news correspondents, Bori reportedly confessed to making over N50m from the kidnapping business .

Explaining why he preferred elderly victims, the suspect said, “They don’t have the strength to run away from my den. As you keep them there, so they stay till a ransom is paid.

"I don’t have a fixed ransom. The ransom I collect depends on the worth of the victim. We don’t keep them long for fear of them giving up the ghost.”

The suspect will be charged to the court upon the completion of the ongoing investigation.

Notorious kidnap kingpin arrested in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Solomon, known popularly as King Solomon, said to be responsible for major abductions in the state and parts of the south-west.

Vanguard reports that King Solomon was the bandit who kidnapped a senior Customs officer in her daughters' presence in the FESTAC Town area of the state as well as being the brain behind many other high-profile abductions.

The State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni while parading the suspect, alleged that he typically uses his apartment on 46 Canal View Road in the area as a den where abducted victims were kept.

According to CP Owoseni, King Solomon was traced by undercover policemen from Festac Division led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Chief Superintendent Olukole Oladeinde, on the night of Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

The CP added that on noticing police presence, he attempted to stab the DPO but was overpowered and arrested while three suspected members of his gang, who also attempted to prevent his arrest, were apprehended by policemen, who had cordoned off the building, while two already abducted victims were rescued.

“Police undercover agents have been working with information about this suspect. One of the victims rescued was traced to his house, which served as a haven for criminal activities and den where kidnapped victims around Festac Town are kept,” Owoseni said.

During interrogation, the suspect disclosed that some of his members, who had gone on a kidnap operation, were yet to return with a targeted personality.

One of his victims as revealed by him, was the female Customs officer attached to Tin Can Command SDV, who was abducted in the presence of her two daughters at an eatery on 22 Road, Festac Town, last December.

Other victims include a pastor of a Pentecostal Church in Festac, identified simply as Pastor Nwachukwu, and two traders at Trade Fair.