A female kidnapper got the beating of her life yesterday, Saturday, June 9, 2018, during her attempt to abduct two kids at 2nd Avenue, in Festac, Lagos State.

The video clip shared by Instablog9ja shows the woman stripped and bloodied from the beating she received from an angry mob which had gathered after she was caught.



She becomes one among many unfortunate kidnappers who have been caught in the act and given different forms of jungle justice ranging from a severe beating to being burnt alive .

Despite the fact that the police have urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands and meting out justice in form of these barbaric treatments, these jungle justices continue to persist, with at least one case reported each week.

Suspected kidnappers, stripped beaten in Calabar

Three persons have been given the jungle justice treatment over allegations of attempted kidnap.

According to an Instagram User, Ifere Paul, the suspected kidnappers allegedly came to Calabar from Delta state and Enugu states to abduct their unsuspecting victims.

The suspects, two men and a woman, were apprehended by an angry mob who descended on them and beat them to stupor, stripping them naked and leaving them bloodied.

The car being used by the suspects also felt the heat, as it was destroyed beyond recognition.

The suspects were subsequently handed over to the police.