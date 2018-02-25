Home > Gist > Metro >

Pregnant woman welcomes baby boy after rescue from kidnappers

Happy Endings Kidnap victim delivers baby boy after being rescued by FRSC

In a positive twist of event, the pregnant woman who sustained some injuries, was reportedly rushed to the hospital where she was delivered of a baby boy.

Kidnapped pregnant woman welcomes baby boy immediately after rescue play

Kidnapped pregnant woman welcomes baby boy immediately after rescue

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) successfully rescued a pregnant woman from suspected kidnappers at about 7:30 a.m on Sunday, February 25.

According to Instablog9ja, the suspected kidnappers were apprehended after they stopped their vehicle at the AP filling station before Aradagun Bus stop in Badagry, Lagos.

ALSO READ: Kidnap suspect shot dead in Delta, pregnant victim rescued (Graphic Photo)

Two suspected kidnappers (male) and a pregnant woman who was their victim was discovered in the vehicle.

In a positive twist of event,  the pregnant woman who sustained some injuries, was reportedly rushed to Ola-Oki hospital, Ibereko, where she was immediately delivered of a bouncing baby boy.

The reports also reveal that the two suspects were almost burnt to death by an irate mob when some soldiers arrived at the scene and arrested them.

They were later handed to the Nigerian Police in Badagry.

