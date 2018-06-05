Kidnapped 5-month-old rescued from Chimpanzees

news

A 5-month-old baby reportedly kidnapped by a group of Chimpanzees in Kyamajaka, Uganda, has been rescued.

According to the reports, the young victim identified as Rachael Karungi was reportedly rescued by members of her community on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Rachael's mother, Oliver Kemigisa, while speaking with New Vision, said that the incident occurred a few minutes after 5 pm while she was preparing dinner at their home.

She stated that she had left the baby with another baby on the verandah, while she moved a few steps away to do her cooking.

Kemigisa said that she heard the babies crying and turned around, only to discover over 20 chimpanzees surrounding the babies.

According to her, one of the Chimpanzees had already Rachael up while the others aimed for the 3-year-old boy.

Kemigisa said that she struggled with the Chimpanzees for the boy as she raised an alarm. Although she managed to save the boy, the Chimpanzees escaped with Rachael.

She said, “When I saw that they (chimpanzees) wanted to take my other child, I became firm and fought them. That is how I saved the boy."

Kemigisa added that Rachael was taken into the nearby bush , but residents quickly gathered together and began chasing after the animals.

According to the reports, the Chimpanzees removed the baby's skirt and then hid her in the bushes.

Little Rachael was found unconscious and was immediately rushed to Muhorro Health centre III, where she is currently admitted.

Kemigisa also noted that the Chimpanzees usually roam the area in search of food and usually chase people.

Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer

A farmer in Cross River State, made an unlikely friend with a Chimpanzee , who reportedly followed him while returning from a trip to the farm.

The weird incident occurred in the Boki Local Government Area of the state. A Facebook user Osang Gabriel, confirmed this in a post

"Wonders shall not end. A gorilla followed a farmer from the bush to his house at bitiah irruan boki cross River State to his living house live," writes Gabriel.

Images added to the post showed a crowd who gathered to catch a glimpse of the chimp.