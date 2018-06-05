Home > Gist > Metro >

Kidnapped 5-month-old rescued from Chimpanzees

In Uganda Kidnapped baby rescued from Chimpanzees

Kemigisa said that she heard the babies crying and turned around, only to discover over 20 chimpanzees surrounding the babies.

  • Published:
Oliver Kemigisa feeding her recovering baby Rachael Karungi play

Oliver Kemigisa feeding her recovering baby Rachael Karungi

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 5-month-old baby reportedly kidnapped by a group of Chimpanzees in Kyamajaka, Uganda, has been rescued.

According to the reports, the young victim identified as Rachael Karungi was reportedly rescued by members of her community on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

ALSO READ: 2 big rats torment Abuja airport staff in toilet

Rachael's mother, Oliver Kemigisa, while speaking with New Vision, said that the incident occurred a few minutes after 5 pm while she was preparing dinner at their home.

She stated that she had left the baby with another baby on the verandah, while she moved a few steps away to do her cooking.

Kemigisa said that she heard the babies crying and turned around, only to discover over 20 chimpanzees surrounding the babies.

According to her, one of the Chimpanzees had already Rachael up while the others aimed for the 3-year-old boy.

Kemigisa said that she struggled with the Chimpanzees for the boy as she raised an alarm. Although she managed to save the boy, the Chimpanzees escaped with Rachael.

She said, “When I saw that they (chimpanzees) wanted to take my other child, I became firm and fought them. That is how I saved the boy."

Kemigisa added that Rachael was taken into the nearby bush, but residents quickly gathered together and began chasing after the animals.

According to the reports, the Chimpanzees removed the baby's skirt and then hid her in the bushes.

Little Rachael was found unconscious and was immediately rushed to Muhorro Health centre III, where she is currently admitted.

Kemigisa also noted that the Chimpanzees usually roam the area in search of food and usually chase people.

Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer

A farmer in Cross River State, made an unlikely friend with a Chimpanzee, who reportedly followed him while returning from a trip to the farm.

A farmer got the attention of a wild Chimpanzee who followed him after a visit to the farm. This created a spectacle observed by neighbours. play

A farmer got the attention of a wild Chimpanzee who followed him after a visit to the farm. This created a spectacle observed by neighbours.

(Osang Gabriel/Facebook)

The weird incident occurred in the Boki Local Government Area of the state. A Facebook user Osang Gabriel, confirmed this in a post

A whole neighbourhood gathered to watch a Chimpanzee who followed a farmer to his residence. play

A whole neighbourhood gathered to watch a Chimpanzee who followed a farmer to his residence.

(Osang Gabriel/Facebook)

ALSO READFulani herdsman caught making love to his cow

"Wonders shall not end. A gorilla followed a farmer from the bush to his house at bitiah irruan boki cross River State to his living house live," writes Gabriel.

play

 

Images added to the post showed a crowd who gathered to catch a glimpse of the chimp.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Gist Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Sex Ban Minister bans doggy style because of health concernsbullet
2 Double Hustle Police catch up with actress who runs prostitution...bullet
3 In Benin Shock as money mysteriously drops from young man's bodybullet

Related Articles

Strong Bond Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer
King Kong 5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital
X-Men Material Man climbs risky balcony to rescue baby from falling off tall building [Video]
Loyal 'Maga' White lady begs EFCC to leave Yahoo Boys alone
Yahoo Boys SARS begged to arrest fraudsters, not fine boys
In Zamfara Woman, twin babies reportedly abducted
Tom & Jerry 2 big rats torment Abuja airport staff in toilet [Video]
In Lagos 2 suspected kidnappers battered after failed attempt
In Lagos 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery
Victims Of Circumstance Robbery attack on Union bank Ekiti leaves two dead

Metro

The determined conjoined twins, Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti
So Sad Tanzanian conjoined twins die at the age of 21
Rukkaya Warda and 5-year-old Godiya
Poverty Na Bastard Mum sets 5-yr-old daughter's hand on fire over N170
Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria
End Of The Road Pickpockets get a taste of jungle justice
The suspect, Abiodun Idowu and the deceased, Abimbola Hamzat
Konji Wahala Man who killed colleague during attempt to rape her, attempts suicide