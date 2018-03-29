Home > Gist > Metro >

Kidnap of 2-year-old baby : 3 men remanded in prison for 52 days

In Osogbo 3 men remanded in prison for 52 days over kidnap of 2-yr-old baby

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, who gave the order, said the accused should remain behind bars at Ilesa Prisons pending their bail applications.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor murders pregnant girlfriend, church member and baby play

Pastor murders pregnant girlfriend, church member and baby

(The Nation )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old baby, three men are to cool their heels in prison for the next 52 days, an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court ruled on Wednesday.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, who gave the order, said the accused should remain behind bars at Ilesa Prisons pending their bail applications.

The accused — Joy Osu, 26; Sidney Onwuka, 28; and Agubata Maxwell, 39 — are facing a two- count charge of kidnapping and child theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But the Police Prosecutor, Muyiwa Ogunleye, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Feb. 18 at 8.00 p.m. at Matanmije area of Oke-Baale in Osogbo.

Ogunleye said the trio stole the baby with the intention of selling him.

“It took the intervention of the police to rescue the boy from the kidnappers’ den.’’

The offences contravened Sections 364(2), 371 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2003.

Counsel to the accused, Dr Victor Ezeji, urged the court to grant them bail on liberal terms.

The case has been adjourned until May 18 for hearing of the bail application. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tragic Son of House of Reps member, Dolapo Badru, shot dead in the UKbullet
2 People Are Desperate Nigerians dig contraband chicken from dumpsite in...bullet
3 Hardship Ex-NYSC member sells Indian Hemp to fund Master's degreebullet

Related Articles

Leah Sharibu Father of hostage Christian Dapchi girl wants her home for Easter
In DR Congo Rapes, ethnic attacks rising in lawless east
DSS Agency arrest major financier, armourer of kidnap gang in Kogi
Melaye Senator tells UN, US that Governor Bello is after his life
Sharibu IGP Idris says he was misquoted on Christian Dapchi girl's release
Dapchi Girls FG reveals Boko Haram actually kidnapped 113 students
Lai Mohammed Minister says govt is in ceasefire talks with Boko Haram
World U.S. strikes al-Qaida target in southern Libya, expanding shadow war there
In Nigeria Dapchi girls reunited with families after Boko Haram kidnapping
2019 Elections Northern leaders reject Buhari, say he has failed

Metro

This is what Buhari will be doing when he visits Lagos
Buhari What Reno Omokri, angry Lagosians are saying about president's Lagos visit
Highway security operatives nabbed a staff of the Lagos State Government who had embarked on a journey to Ilorin with human skulls.
Because Of Money Lagos State Govt. staff nabbed with 3 human skulls in Kwara
Man caught defiling teenager in Kogi
In Kogi Man caught defiling teenager
A university undergraduate has been killed by suspected cultists in Obalende, Lagos. He reportedly studied at the Ambrose Alli University until his death.
Gang Rivalry AAU undergraduate killed by suspected cultists in Obalende