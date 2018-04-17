news

One Levina Mapenzi Ngolo has returned home from Saudi Arabia where she was raped and then jailed for allegedly engaging in illicit sex.

According to the reports, the 27-year-old returned home from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday night, April 12, 2018, aboard an Ethiopian airliner.

ALSO READ: 'Constant rape by my father forced me to flee Nigeria' - Returnee

The tale of Ngolo's one-year ordeal in a Saudi Arabian prison has been making the rounds on social media.

Instablog9ja reports that Ngolo also returned with a two-year-old son she allegedly conceived after being raped.

Speaking at her parents' home in Frere Town in Mombasa yesterday, Monday, April 16, 2018, Ngolo revealed that she was raped at knifepoint by an Indian migrant at who she had been working with.

Ms Ngolo was, however, charged under Saudi Arabia's law, with engaging in sex outside of marriage and remanded in jail.

Thankfully, her attacker is still serving his three-year jail term.

Ngolo also revealed that her legs were chained throughout her time in prison, adding that she gave birth to her son in prison after a seven-month-long court battle.

The victim was reportedly handed her passport at the airport, shortly before she boarded the plane back to Kenya.

"The driver took advantage of the absence of our employer to attack me. Our employer had gone to visit her children. He accosted me as I came out of the house," said Ngolo.

Ngolo's tale is one of many which have been reported, with African woman recounting sordid tales of rape and abuse that leave us wondering when humans lost their humanity.

'10 men raped me every night, forced rod into my vagina' - Libyan returnee says

A 20-year-old lady who was recently repatriated from Libya where she was held as a sex slave for eight months has narrated how 10 Arab men raped her repeatedly every night and inserted rods into her private part anytime she refused.

The victim, Stella Efosa, who was part of the recent batch of returnees following the intervention of the International Organization of Migration [IOM] in conjunction with the Federal Government, narrated to South City News at the returnees' rehabilitation camp that she and other Nigerian immigrant went through untold hardship while in the slave camps.

Efosa who said she was learning a trade before her mother linked her with a trafficker who promised to take her to Italy to work, described the harrowing experiences she faced and said that she would not pray for her worse enemy to undergo what she went through in an effort to get a better life outside the country.

ALSO READ: "Heartbreaking: '18 Arab men raped me in one night' - Libyan returnee narrates tales of woe"

Speaking on her travails, the Edo State-born Efosa said:

"I am happy to be back to my country after what I went through in the eight months I was in the slave camp. In short, what I went through, I cannot wish it on my worst enemy.

Three of the girls we travelled with died in one of the camps and I don't know the whereabouts of the others.

I blame my mother for what I went through. I am now traumatized but I thank God I am back and nothing in this world will make me think of going anywhere again."

Meanwhile, efforts have been made to bring back the other 2000 Nigerians who are still being held captive in Libyan slave camps.