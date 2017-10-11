Home > Gist > Metro >

Killer On The Loose Kenyan lady curse out man who impregnated, infected her

A Kenyan lady has taken to the social media to expose a certain man whom she said impregnated her, infected her with a deadly disease and abandoned her.

This man impregnated and infected his Kenyan lover

A Kenyan lady who goes by the name Jaber Min Jasmine, has taken to a Facebook group to expose and disgrace a man whom she claimed got her pregnant and at the same time infected her with a deadly disease.

Jasmine who posted the photo of the man on the official group page of Kilimani Mums and Dads Uncensored, narrated how he has ruined her life and that when she complained, he began threatening her life.

She stated that she would never forgive him as long as she lives and that she would do everything to make sure that he does not go free for what he did to her.

Read what she wrote here:

"I will never forgive this man. I will leave no stone unturned, you know me well. You have ruined my life with a killer disease and now you are threatening me.  The money I'll get, the kid I'll bear what about the killer disease?"

Killer On The Loose VIO officer rapes 13-yr-old girl, infects her with HIV
